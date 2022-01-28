USD 377 Board of Education members have again updated the District’s COVID-19 Guidelines for Return to School.
Board members convened during a special meeting Friday morning to discuss the guidelines and make a decision concerning the matter.
The guidelines are subject to change and are put in place to help ensure a safe learning environment. They are established in the best interest of the health and safety of all students in the district and community as a whole.
The latest guidelines state students having a positive COVID-19 test shall remain out of school for 10 calendar days from the date of a positive test. The guideline explains the 10-day isolation is due to a lack of facilities available to provide the proper isolation of students and an inability to ensure proper mask wearing for the students who have only completed the previous 5-day minimum of isolation.
Present for the meeting in person were Board Members Jim Cormode and Greg Smith. President Lori Lanter, Kelli Bottorff, and Corey Neill were present via the Zoom platform. Vice-President Barb Chapman was absent from the meeting.
Cormode recommended refinement of the language in the guidelines that would better explain why the 10-day isolation period for students who tested positive remains in effect.
All the board members present agreed.
On Jan. 23, Superintendent Andrew Gaddis wrote a letter to families as a notice that COVID testing was suspended at least for the week through Jan. 24-28, and possibly longer due to staffing constraints.
