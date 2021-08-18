The Atchison County Community Schools leaders agreed by consensus for now until further notice only unvaccinated students, staff members and guests will be subject to a mask requirement at this point in the school year inside district-owned buildings and properties.
Mask requirements for all on buses will remain in place in accordance with Center for Disease Control’s COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations.
Dr. Andrew Gaddis, superintendent of USD 377 schools, said because all protocols put into place for the previous school year have been removed, board members needed to put protocols in place for the new 2021-2022 schoolyear. Since the removal of the previous schoolyear’s plan, that area has experienced a rise of COVID-19 cases in the area communities, Gaddis said. Before the start of school one staff member and two parents from separate households had tested positive for coronavirus, but all have since been cleared to release from isolation.
During recent weeks the local statistics reflected 58 cases that quickly rose to 140 within a matter of days to an average of about 13 new positive cases a day.
Board members reviewed the “USD 377 American Rescue Plan Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan” drafted by Gaddis that only requires masks for the unvaccinated persons, and emphasizes recommendation for all to be diligent about hygiene practices related handwashing and sanitizing.
Board President Lori Lanter asked about the quarantine and isolation protocols as it relating to the Tiger and visiting teams. Gaddis said that is remains unknown.
Board Member Nancy Keith said she worries about the youngsters who aren’t old enough yet to get a vaccination.
Board members agreed these very young pupils would be required to wear a mask because they are unvaccinated.
Lanter suggested surveying the teachers in all the schools to get their opinions and comfort levels about the masks. The administrators present agreed there are some staff members and students who are wearing masks throughout the day in representing all grade levels.
“It’s our job to make sure everyone is safe,” Lanter said. “It’s a tough situation.”
Board Members Corey Neill said he felt comfortable with the way the protocol reads at this time, and the other board members agreed.
Gaddis reassured board members the protocols can be reviewed on a regular basis and be adapted to comply with changes to CDC recommendations and guidelines and local area case statistics.
Board members did take action concerning two other matters related to the coronavirus pandemic:
*Unanimously authorized clarification that teachers and staff members be able to utilize accrued sick leave time if needed for quarantines from close contact with COVID-19 positive individuals throughout the current school year.
*Unanimously approved participation in the Keystone Learning Services group to apply for grant funding administered by the Kansas Department of Health. If successful Keystone group members the grant funding will provide necessary supplies and resources that would offer schools ability to conduct daily testing for COVID at no cost, and possibly for influenza and strep free of charge at school that will likely eliminate some time associated with quarantines.
In other matters, board members:
* Approved the proposed 2022-21 budget and Revenue Neutral Tax Rate for publication of the respective dates for public hearings. The hearing for exceeding the Revenue Neutral Tax rate is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Central Office, 306 Main Street in Effingham. The budget hearing will follow at 6:15 p.m.
*Heard from Gaddis that it is important parents fill out the applications concerning criteria for free and reduced meals. Gaddis explained the information about income obtained from the applications is confidential. However, whether or not family income fits the criteria for eligibility, the information gathered has an impact the federal funding the district receives for certain educational programs.
*Heard a reminder from Board Clerk Melissa Gormley that the insurance rates will be increasing in January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.