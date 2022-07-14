EFFINGHAM -- USD 377 leaders are hopeful there will be two new buses to haul students to get the new school year off to a rolling start.
The two new buses ordered in September of 2021 are expected to roll along the roads in August.
Transportation Director Dwight Myer reported to USD 377 Board members during the school board meeting Wednesday at the Board office in Effingham. Meyer recommended board members prioritize smaller vehicles for for transportation fleet purchases within the near future like vans and cars for the various needs.
In organizational matters, board members appointed: Joy Brown -- Board Clerk; Kathy Enzbrenner -- Deputy Board Clerk; and Steve Caplinger -- Board Treasurer.
Larry Mears was re-appointed as Board Attorney.
Board members also took steps toward the 2022-23 budget by unanimously voting to hold the Revenue Neutral Rate hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 and a hearing for the 2022-23 budget for 6:15 p.m. in the Board Room at the Central Office in Effingham.
Classified staff salary schedules were unanimously approved as presented as well as the recommended administrator pay.
As a follow-up to discussion and updates heard during their June meeting, board members unanimously approved a relocation for the Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School fire hydrant as presented to make way for preparation of the USD 377 Multi-Purpose Addition.
Board members present also unanimously approved a motion sell miscellaneous surplus items that are being stored in various areas in district-owned facilities via PurpleWave, an internet-based auction service.
