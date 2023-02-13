An assessment of scores and progress was a dominant topic for USD 377 Board of Education member as they heard reports from the teams of interventionists and educators with an emphasis on the post-Covid school years.
Board members filled two open positions for the new school year in light of recent recognitions and offered extended contracts in key positions as part of their business addressed Wednesday, Feb. 8 at their regular meeting.
Board members unanimously approved the hire of Sabrina Handke to serve as the District's Activities Director. Handke will fill the shoes of Cy Wallisch who this past December presented his intent to retire in July of 2023. At that time, board members accepted his intent to resign for retirement purposes.
During the consent agenda, board members approved the hire of Kate Oswald, to serve as the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art/ Agriculture facilitator at ACCES. Oswald will fulfill the position of current STEAM Facilitator Wanda Small who in December notified board members of her intent to resign from her position for retirement purposes.
Board members also accepted the resignation of Technology Coordinator Kristi Wiseman, effective Feb. 17.
The action to hire Handke followed a few executive sessions to discuss to discuss to discuss the different non-elected personnel matters, and another to discuss the acquisition of real property. Board members unanimously gave their approval after the public session resumed.
Dr, Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent of USD 377 Schools, was present in the executive session for 10 minutes. After the public meeting resumed, board members extended the contracts of Principal Mandi McMillian, Atchison County Elementary School, and Board Clerk Joy Brown through June 2025.
Concerning some other matters, board members accepted a bid from DCS for HVAC upgrades at ACCJSHS for a total of about $150,984.
Board members also approved a request from ACCHS After Prom Committee members to use district to attend an activity in St. Joseph, Missouri. Board members approved the request, because highschoolers serve as After Prom Committee members.
Board members recognized more than 40 students for the sports and academic accomplishments for recent Volleyball, basketball and Future Business Leaders of America competition and tests and spelling bee.
