Amanda Hughes, left, and Paul Courter, of Atchision County Community High School, present some data for board members to review. 

 By Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

An assessment of scores and progress was a dominant topic for USD 377 Board of Education member as they heard reports from the teams of interventionists and educators with an emphasis on the post-Covid school years. 

Board members filled two open positions for the new school year in light of recent recognitions and offered extended contracts in key positions as part of their business addressed Wednesday, Feb. 8 at their regular meeting. 

