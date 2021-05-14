Some matters addressed throughout the school year were decided by way of formal action when USD 377 Board of Education members convened Wednesday in Effingham.
Board members present unanimously rescinded all COVID-19 reopening plans and protocols including the mask wearing requirement, effective at the end of the school day on Monday, May 17. This means students and staff can be mask-free for the last day of school on Tuesday, May 18, which features a field day and awards for kindergarteners to sixth-graders, a 1 p.m. kindergarten graduation ceremony.
The new design for the gymnasium floors was unanimously approved, after numerous discussions and viewing possible design options during previous meetings since January. More recently board members had approved to proceed with a gym floor replacement at the Atchison County Community Elementary School and to refinish the gym floor in the Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School. During the May 12 meeting, board members also approved a bid from the Greenbush Cooperative from Heartland Seating to install some new bleachers for ACCES as presented for $41,158 as capital outlay expenditure.
Ron Shelton was unanimously hired to serve as the new ACCJHS principal for an $83,000 salary a year and a $600 cell phone stipend. Shelton will replace ACCJHS Principal Deanna Scherer who presented notification in April of her intent to retire at the end of the school year.
Board members also unanimously approved the following personnel matters:
*Hired Paul Thomas as a junior high teacher, and Kristine Bourdeau as an English language arts teacher for the high school; Martin Smith as a substitute custodian and Brodie McAlexander to be a student custodian.
*Accepted resignations from ACCES Counselor Lindsey Cordell, effective at the end of the schoolyear; and from Custodian Sunnie Stanley, effective May 19.
Following a five-minute executive session to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel, board members present unanimously approved a $500 a month transportation stipend for Superintendent Andrew Gaddis.
Board Member Kelli Bottorff was virtually present for the meeting. Board Member Greg Smith was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.