EFFINGHAM -- The vehicles in the USD 377 transportation fleet have passed the Kansas Highway Patrol inspections, and are deemed safe and ready to roll for the start of school on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Transportation Director Dwight Myer and Mechanic Mike Lee signed off and accepted the inspection reports. The buses were inspected Aug. 4. KHP inspects the buses and vehicles on an annual basis. USD 377 has earned 100 percent ratings for the past few years.
The KHP findings were presented to USD 377 Board of Education members when they convened for their monthly business Aug. 10 at the District's Central Office in Effingham.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis and board members congratulated Myer and Lee for earning the perfect scores.
Board members heard a report from Maintenance and Facilities Director Ernie Bautista.
To accommodate the new soon-to-be multi-purpose addition, the circle drive in front of the Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School has been converted to a one way drive from the south entrance to the north entrance. Because of the change, there is no longer access to the north parking lot just off the circle drive. A new access road has been installed north of the circle drive.
Gaddis said there is currently a construct fence around the circle drive area, and the visitor parking signs have been replaced with handicap parking signs.
Bautista talked about some of the ongoing repair work and projects this summer. The district switched to a different uniform company. The news uniforms provided are brown in color, Bautista said the new uniform service is less expensive than the previous one.
Bautista said this summer "power flashes" have been numerous. These are like power surges that interrupt the electricity for only a few seconds, but melt switches. Bautista told board members these are quite costly to repair and replace because the damages cost less than the insurance deductible, so the parts have to be paid of our of pocket.
On the want list are new audio and lighting systems for the auditorium, and roof installation at the junior/senior high school.
Bautista also informed board members that while the custodial staff was cleaning out some storage areas in the little gym in the elementary they found boxes of old mops and cleaning supplies. Baptista said these items are now utilized, and will bring an unexpected savings for the district.
Some of the items discovered in the storage area and other unneeded surplus like old mowers, scrubbers and older model television sets with carts will be offered for sale Aug. 30 via purplewavegov.com.
Concerning other matters, board members:
> Approved the issuance of two credit cards for ACCJHS and one at Atchison County Community Elementary School, each with a $2,000 credit for activity accounts.
> Board members excused themselves from public session to convene in three different executive sessions. The first was for 19 minutes, Gaddis was present. The second closed door session was for 20 minutes. Board Clerk Joy Brown was present. Gaddis was the only non-member present in the third session that endured for five minutes.
After the public meeting resumed, board members unanimously approved the addition to Gaddis' contract regarding Professional Development to read, "Superintendent's travel, housing, registration and meal expenses will be paid by the district for professional development at one national convention per year."
Board members then adjourned for the night at 8:10 p.m.
Board member Nancy Keith was absent from the meeting.
