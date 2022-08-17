220820_atch_news_usd377

Maintenance and Facilities Director Ernie Bautista, USD 377, talks about some of the maintenance and custodial projects ongoing at the county school facilities in Effingham. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

EFFINGHAM -- The vehicles in the USD 377 transportation fleet have passed the Kansas Highway Patrol inspections, and are deemed safe and ready to roll for the start of school on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Transportation Director Dwight Myer and Mechanic Mike Lee signed off and accepted the inspection reports. The buses were inspected Aug. 4. KHP inspects the buses and vehicles on an annual basis. USD 377 has earned 100 percent ratings for the past few years.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.