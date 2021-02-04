Thursdaywreck

Atchison police officers are on the scene near one of the multiple vehicles involved in an injury accident Thursday afternoon at the intersection of South 10th Street and U.S. Highway 59.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Atchison police and fire departments and Atchison County EMS responders were paged to about 4 p.m. Thursday to scene of an injury accidents involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of South 10th Street and U.S. Highway 59. Scanner traffic indicated one person was taken to Amerwell Health hospital by ambulance and multiple persons refused transport from the scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.