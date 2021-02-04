Atchison police and fire departments and Atchison County EMS responders were paged to about 4 p.m. Thursday to scene of an injury accidents involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of South 10th Street and U.S. Highway 59. Scanner traffic indicated one person was taken to Amerwell Health hospital by ambulance and multiple persons refused transport from the scene.
