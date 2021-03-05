A 36-year-old Atchison man was arrested for drugs and firearms as the result of a search warrant executed early Thursday morning at an Atchison residence.
Christopher L. Crane was arrested f by Atchison County Sheriff’s Office about 6 a.m. March 4 at a residence in the 900 block of Riley Street with assistance from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported Crane was arrested at the residence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1000 feet of a school, possession with intent to distribute prescription only drugs, possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and criminal use of weapons. Numerous firearms were seized from the residence along with the drugs, paraphernalia, and cash, Laurie said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.