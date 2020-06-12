Atchison County saw three new COVID-19 cases this week bringing its total to 26.
All three of the cases were put on home isolation and not hospitalized. Two of them were female with one in her fifties and the other in her thirties. The other case was a male in his seventies.
There have been 527 negative test results in the county with 67 cases being monitored and 21 total cases that have recovered, as of Friday.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 10,812 cases from 88 counties with 240 deaths reported as of Friday.
In neighboring counties, Brown has 10 cases, Doniphan 20, Jackson 103, Jefferson 23 and Leavenworth 1,106. As of Friday, 112,930 negative tests have been conducted at KDHE and private labs and there have been 954 hospitalizations.
