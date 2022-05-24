EFFINGHAM -- Three Atchison County 4-Hers, Maci Behrnes, Mason Scholz and Ashtyn Jolly are the 2022 recipients of the Mary Boldridge Cake Scholarship.
Behrnes is enrolled at Kansas State University. She is the daughter of Chris and Karin Behrnes.
Scholz will attend Benedictine College. He is the son of Trevor and Kristi Scholz.
Ashtyn Jolly, daughter of Brian Jolly and Linda Meyer and is planning to attend Iowa State University.
Funding for the 4-H Scholarships is generated from proceeds raised from sale of donated Boldridge Cake at the Atchison County Fair Livestock Auction. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Mary Boldridge Cake Sale, a longtime Walnut 4-H Club leader. Mary Boldridge started the tradition to raise funds for the Atchison County 4-H. Mary Boldridge passed away April 5, 1984, but cake tradition continues. Annually Boldridge’s daughter, JoAnn Murray has baked the cake from her mother’s recipe.
Atchison County Agent Ray Ladd said eligible 4-Hers apply for the Boldridge Cake scholarship. The base application is for $300, the amount awarded is contingent on involvement in prior 4-H activities.
Criteria for scholarships is based on application completeness; an interview, achievements, community service, leadership, attendance at club meetings, events and completion of records.
The Atchison County Extension Board appoints a committee to review the scholarship applications, Ladd said.
