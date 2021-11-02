A recent threat made with a hammer landed a 33-year-old Atchison man felony charges and a jail stay. Jeffery E. Walker is facing one count aggravated assault and criminal threat, both felony offenses filed in connection with disturbance Oct. 26 at an apartment complex in the 900 block of South Fourth Street.
More than one week later Walker remained in the Atchison County Jail, held on a $30,000 bond.
Atchison police arrested Walker after they responded to a disturbance call. It was during the disturbance that police allege Walker threatened a 51-year-old male resident with a hammer, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. There were no injuries reported as a result of the threat.
Police apprehended Walker at an apartment in the complex.
Walker was in court for the Monday, Nov. 1 docket and has been deemed eligible for court-appointed counsel. As of earlier in the week, Walker was awaiting his first court appointment with counsel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.