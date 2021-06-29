A 22-year- old former Leavenworth resident is awaiting transport to serve more than 25 years in state prison in connection with his convictions for multiple crimes committed in 2018 within Atchison County boundaries.
Marcell Bailey was sentenced June 25 in Atchison County District Court to 32 months in prison for his second batch of convictions that arose from a Sept. 5, 2018 incident involving multiple shots fired near the LFM Park area. Bailey pleaded June 10 to felony charges that included criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker prosecuted the cases against Bailey and issued a press release to the Globe.
District Court Judge Martin Asher pronounced the sentence is to run consecutive to the order that Bailey will serve more than 23 years for felony convictions that include aggravated robbery, kidnapping and aggravated burglary that related to a home intrusion that occurred Aug. 29, 2018 at a residence along the southern outskirts of Atchison City limits. Bailey was convicted of these crimes by way of a plea negotiation on April 27 in district court. Asher handed the sentences down on June 10, the same day Bailey entered his plea to the second case.
Concerning the home intrusion case, Bailey’s two co-defendants, Brandon Williams and Devan Newson had already been charged, convicted and sentenced previous to Bailey’s recent court proceedings.
Williams was convicted for aggravated burglary after he entered his plea Nov. 7, 2018. On Dec. 28, 2018 Williams was ordered to serve 41 months with Kansas Department of Corrections. Williams had not any criminal history prior to his arrest, Becker said.
On May 20, 2019 in district court, Newson was convicted after he pleaded to the aggravated robbery, Becker explained the conviction was based on an aid and abet theory. Newson was also convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary. Newson was sentenced July 12, 2019 to more than 12 years in state prison.
The cases against Bailey, Newson and Williams arose from one summer evening when Bailey and Williams entered the home without invitation where a family resided. Becker explained the facts of the case that indicated the uninvited men came towards the mother with a gun pointed in her face and asked for her husband who was in the bedroom. Bailey sought out the father. The mother managed to take the young daughter into the bedroom where the two females hid in the closet. William placed his arm around one to the boy’s neck and forced the other boy down the hallway and asked for all the cell phones in the house.
Bailey struck the patriarch with a handgun along the left side of his head, which caused the victim to fall onto the floor. Bailey demanded to know the whereabouts of a safe and its contents.
Authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case that resulted in the arrest of Bailey, Newson and Williams, Becker said. The Sheriff’s Office authorities alleged Newson orchestrated a plan to break into the victim’s residence based on a belief there was a large amount of cash that was inside a safe. Newson, Bailey and Williams were driven to the residence. Bailey and Williams went inside the residence while Newson did not, but watched from a location nearby.
Authorities from Atchison Police Department investigated the incident that resulted in the second case against Bailey, Becker said. It originated Sept. 5, 2018 after APD received a call about a pickup truck that had been shot at multiple times in the LFM Park area.
Police interviewed the victims and determined the shots were the result of an ongoing dispute between an occupant inside the pickup and Bailey. One victim reported he had been grazed by a bullet and he sustained a mark consistent with the statement. Becker’s release indicated no other injuries were reported and none of the victims required immediate medical assistance. The victims identified Bailey as the suspect “who pulled a firearm, pointed it at them and began to shoot,” Becker wrote in the release.
An investigation ensued and the vehicle was processed, Becker said. Police determined there were five apparent bullet holes in the vehicle. Police recovered six spent shell casings at the scene on the following day near the LFM Park. APD subsequently arrested Bailey and collected a gun nearby that they alleged Bailey had discarded. After DNA testing was completed the Kansas Bureau of Investigation findings confirmed the defendant’s DNA was found on the grip, trigger and slide of the firearm.
Becker credited the law enforcement agencies for the work on the respective cases.
“The home invasion case was investigated by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office” Becker wrote. “The shooting case was investigated by the Atchison Police Department. The KBI provided DNA testing. Both agencies did a great job in pursuing these investigations: following all leads, collecting evidence, processing scenes, and interviewing victims and witnesses,” Becker wrote.
