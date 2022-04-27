If you have ever seen the movie “The Proposal” you would have certainly laughed of Sandra Bullock’s over exaggeration on the Alaskan town she ventured to called Sitka. The movie also highlighted the beautiful scenery of Alaska.
Christy Harris knows firsthand what the Alaskan wilderness is like since she spent a lot of her childhood growing up there. A benefit of growing up in Alaska was, “friends were all kinds of people, Philippino, Tlingit (Alaskan tribe) and other people who came to Alaska to make their fortune,” Harris said.
I met my husband in Alaska, but he was from Horton, Kansas. “We had a pioneer mentality and I wanted to keep that alive even when we moved to the Pacific Northwest,” Harris added.
Harris moved to Kansas in 1996. Today she and her husband own Providence Hill Farm.
With a certification in Animal Assisted Therapy, she helps people with PTSD, vision impaired, autism and helps heal teens with anxieties.
Goats are also used in many ways: goat yoga, goat hiking, plus baby goat meet and greet.
Harris was also the lead teacher of Dharma House School of Yoga and Ayurveda.
Many of the items learned from the farm will translate over as Harris takes the reins of being Program Director for the Atchison Art Cultural Center (AACC). Harris hopes to bring a variety of events and programs for the whole family. Harris brings over 20 years of experience in educational programming and curriculum development to the center.
“We are thrilled to welcome Christy to our team. With 10 years of experience leading initiatives for the Atchison Art Association as a volunteer and past board president, she is ready to hit the ground running on day one. Her skill and expertise in programming and operations greatly benefit the association and the community as we embark on new endeavors with the Cultural Center,” Deborah Geiger, Executive Director said.
At the Center, Harris hopes that people will learn about the heritage of the Atchison area.
“Take advantage of all that will be offered, money will not limit access to our programs,” Harris said. “This unique opportunity is giving the Atchison area an opportunity, reflects what we have learned from our recent events. Knowledge plus Experience equals Wisdom.”
