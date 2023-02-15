Theatre Atchison presents 2nd annual bourbon & whiskey tasting By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe Barbara Trimble Author email Feb 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It is that time of the year again when Theatre Atchison and MGP Ingredients invite the public to come and taste the wonderful bourbon and whiskey that is manufactured right here in Atchison. The event will be held at the Atchison Event Center, Saturday, February 18. The event will be open from 12:00 pm to 4pm. For tickets go to: Theatre Atchison Facebook Page/Events. Tickets for VIP will be $50 for 10 tastings and General Admission will be $30 for 8 tastings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Trimble Author email Follow Barbara Trimble Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Biden renews a call for action on gun control following Michigan State mass shooting How to Deal With a Disappointing Airbnb +6 How business survival strategies compare during recessions versus COVID-19 Latest News Bicyclers need their own lane First Christian Church presents Black History Celebration Theatre Atchison presents 2nd annual bourbon & whiskey tasting Kansas Tourism announces $400,000 available in Attraction Development Grants Phoenix leaders looking to soar in futrue years Radial Collector wells project passed by commission Connection is the driving force of bands Travelin' Band Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAlleged use of donation for social agency buys Atchison woman legal troubleHandke, David K. 1957-2023Handke, Paula 1952-2023POLICE REPORTGigstad, Charlotte A. 1941-2023Aftermath of Atchison Furniture Co. fireATCHISON POLICECatherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have 'friendly competition' with each otherAmelia Earhart Festival announces Friday night entertainmentPhoenix send three to the next level Images Videos CommentedGauntt, Diana 1947-2023 (1)
