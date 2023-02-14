The Theatre Atchison announces the hiring of Layne Roate as their artistic director. Travis Grossman, Executive Director, said “We are so lucky to have hired such a talented individual.” 

Roate is a former "Young American", a nonprofit organization that has been around since 1962. The group was founded by Milton C. Anderson and tours the world and spreads goodwill through singing, dancing and live musical performances.

His first overseas tour was with the Young Americans in Germany and then he toured the rest of Europe. The final stop on the tour was Russia.

While touring in Germany he learned to play guitar. "I have a Les Paul guitar and my character has a small part where I play some Guitar Hero," Roate said.

Roate is a seasoned actor having starred on Broadway’s “School of Rock, the musical”. He toured with the group, mainly composed of kids who formed a band. “I couldn’t believe how talented these kids were, they could play more than one or two instruments,” Roate commented. After Broadway the group went on tour for a year playing all over the U.S. 