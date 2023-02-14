The Theatre Atchison announces the hiring of Layne Roate as their artistic director.Travis Grossman, Executive Director, said “We are so lucky to have hired such a talented individual.”
Roate is a former "Young American", a nonprofit organization that has been around since 1962. The group was founded by Milton C. Anderson and tours the world and spreads goodwill through singing, dancing and live musical performances.
His first overseas tour was with the Young Americans in Germany and then he toured the rest of Europe. The final stop on the tour was Russia.
While touring in Germany he learned to play guitar. "I have a Les Paul guitar and my character has a small part where I play some Guitar Hero," Roate said.
Roate is a seasoned actor having starred on Broadway’s “School of Rock, the musical”.He toured with the group, mainly composed ofkids who formed a band. “I couldn’t believe how talented these kids were, they could play more than one or two instruments,” Roate commented. After Broadway the group went on tour for a year playing all over the U.S.
It was during his Broadway time that Roate got to meet Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. “That was a wonderful meeting,” Roate said.
His next adventure here in Atchison will be the story of “Young Sherlock”. “There will be 65 children, which is the most children I have ever worked with at one time,” Roate said.
When discussing how to handle 65 children, Roate was adamant that it is about treating children thesame with professional guidance. “It is all about teaching the young people on how live theatre works,” Roate said.
“I have a great assistant, Josh, and he has been working with me on a little bit of everything,” Roate said.“I know I can count on him.”
“Travis and I are working on some new and exciting things for the Event Center,” Roate alluded.Roate would not give any further details but we are sure it will have something to do with the theatre.
Roate and his wife, who works at Benedictine College but is also a performer in some Kansas City performances, are proud owners oftwo dogs, Pugsworthand Stella.
