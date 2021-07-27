Theater of Atchison's 2021-2022 season will start its season in September with a performance of The Little Mermaid with auditions happening Tuesday and Wednesday. Auditions for 7-12-year olds will be on August 3rd from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and August 4th from 4 pm to 4:30 pm. Invited callbacks will be after 4:30 p.m. on August 4th. 13-year-olds and older will audition for the main stage on August 3 & 4 at 7 p.m.
Actors should come prepared to sing Under the Sea as well as a dance audition piece.
It's a Wonderful Life will be the performance in December with auditions in October. Putnam County Spelling Bee will take place in April with Auditions in February. Done to Death will be the final show of the Theater for the season with the performance in June and auditions in April.
