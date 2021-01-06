Amberwell Health is born from Atchison Hospital growth
Amberwell Health officially became the adopted name to unify Atchison Hospital’s acquisitions in multiple locations and healthcare system service lines in Northeast Kansas. The name change was officially announced Oct. 1, 2020.
Amberwell Health is a not-for-profit organization governed by a board of directors. The rebranding project culminated from nine months of development to develop a system name. The process included seven market surveys to compile information to better understand the needs and wants of patients and communities in the areas served to improve regional health and wellness. The Atchison campus includes hospital care, clinic care, and other healthcare related services are currently known as Amberwell Atchison. As of Friday, Jan. 1 Amberwell Eighth Street Clinic, more commonly known as the office housing John Growney MD and James Growney, PA-C practice. The Growneys are part of the Amberwell team of primary care providers. The other clinics in the system are Amberwell Horton Clinic, Amberwell Leavenworth Clinic and Amberwell Troy Clinic.
Atchison Hospital initially received its charter in 1912. In 1914 a hospital opened at 1301 North Second Street. The hospital relocated to its current campus in 2010, located at 800 Ravenhill Drive additionally housing Atchison Internal Medicine and Family Practice, Atchison Family Medicine and some other specialty care clinics.
Amberwell Troy Clinic, was formerly known as the Family Medical Center of Troy, sponsored by Atchison Hospital since 1982 as a primary care clinic.
Amberwell Leavenworth Clinic arose from a clinic Atchison Hospital opened in February 2020 in Leavenworth to offer orthopedic care, general surgery and occupational health services for the Leaven community to accommodate medical services lost in wake of a restructuring of both hospitals in the Leavenworth community.
The Amberwell Horton Clinic resulted after Atchison Hospital reopened the primary care clinic serving the Horton community in June of 2020. The Atchison Hospital acquired the land and facilities formerly owned by the Horton Community Hospital in December of 2019 when it was purchased for $245,000 at a bankruptcy auction, according to Atchison Globe files. The purchase was approved in January, 2020. The Horton Community Hospital shut its doors in March of 20019 as the only hospital within a 20-mile radius, the Globe reported.
For more information about Amberwell Health and its organization visit amberwellhealth.org.
The year brought losses along with promise of opportunities for area businesses.
Despite some challenges and setbacks due to the pandemic, area economic development and business ventures and opportunities managed to hang on with the promise of broadband expansion, a proposition voters passed to allow liquor by the drink sales without the former 30 percent food sales requirement. It is a measure that supporters say will boost tourism food and beverage tourism and enhance marketing Atchison County overall.
In early April, came the news that Atchison Tubular Services, a manufacturing plant would close. The plant where 59 persons were employed was located within the Shannon Industrial Park along the western outskirts of Atchison near Lancaster. The plant located at 8154 Industrial Park Lane formerly housed the Northwest Pipe Company. Atchison Tubluar Services manufactured steel pipe products.
Rainbow Communications, an Everest-based company announced in early August that the company intends to build a fiber-optic broadband network that includes the installment of more than 75 miles of cable throughout parts of Atchison County from Effingham and Lancaster areas to downtown Atchison. The endeavor is a $3 million investment in the downtown area. Rainbow Communications purchased the former Atchison Grocery Warehouse, located at 101 Commercial Street for office space and expect to occupy it this spring.
The Atchison Area Economic Development Corporation was awarded a $390,665 to provide an enhanced fiber broadband service through the south Atchison corridor to the Amberwell Health campus that was part of a $3.2 million grant award to fund the broadband projects in Atchison County by way of a distribution from the $50 million pool of state funding from Connectivity Emergency Response Grant after Governor Laura Kelly signed off to establish the Office of Broadband Development. A coalition comprised of AAEDC, the Atchison Area Community Foundation, Amberwell Health and Rainbow Communications will fund the required local match.
In November, voters throughout all of Atchison County approved a measure proposed by Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce’s strategic planning for economic development leaders to abolish the 30 percent food sales requirement for liquor by the drink establishments. Passage of the measure allows potential alcohol-based tastings, breweries, wineries and distilleries to open their doors in effort to attract tourism dollars countywide.
Multiple leadership changes took turns in 2020 to shape directions in the New Year.
As the result of elections this past year two women are poised for lead roles in local government.
Mayor Abby Bartlett was seated at the Atchison City Commission table for less than a year before she was elected to the lead spot in December 2020. Bartlett is the fifth female in the city commission history to serve as mayor. She joins four other women from Atchison to hold the gavel since the 1990s. Vicky Hegarty was the first followed by Katherine J. Ross, Rita Hartman squeezed in three terms and Marianne Estes served two mayoral terms. Bartlett’s term commenced 2020.
Atchison City Manager Becky Berger took on an additional role after in December Berge was elected to serves as president of the Kansas Association of City Managers. A distinction she expects to hold until December of 2021 when Berger’s city manager peers throughout the state plan to converge in Atchison for the annual KACM Conference. Locations for the annual conference are chosen by a competitive bid process among communities in Kansas, Berger said it is a coincidence Atchison will serve as the host location during her presidency.
Former Atchison Mayor Shawn Rizza and his wife Dr. Pam Rizza were elected to serve on Atchison City Commission and USD 409 Board of Education, respectively. Shawn Rizza resigned from his position June 20 and Pam Rizza stepped down from her school board responsibilities on June 26 for professional reasons in another state. After the Rizzas vacated their civic posts in Atchison, longtime residents, the Greenlys and father and daughter moved into the Rizza’s vacated seats.
Jesse Greenly was appointed July 4, 20 to fulfill the unexpired term of Shawn Rizza on city commission. Greenly’s daughter, Brandi Ross was appointed on Aug. 8, 2020 to fill Pam Rizza’s seat on the 409 Board of Education.
On the county front, on the county’s front, Republican Casey Quinn, a political newcomer, was elected in November to serve the 3rd District Atchison County Commission seat. Quinn is the fourth woman elected to serve as a county commissioner. Quinn’s female county commission predecessors are Edythe Bilmek, of the 1st Commission District, Susie Pickman, 3rd Commission District, and Connie Wilson, 1st Commission District. Quinn challenged and defeated Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl in the August primary for the Republican nod to run as a candidate. Quinn went on to defeat another political newcomer, Duane Boldridge, a Democrat in the November General Election.
Some key appointments have set a course in county departments:
Public Works Director Justin Noll, was hired May 5, 2020 to lead the county’s road and bridge department, on the heel s of the termination of Jay Harbour on Feb. 26, 2020. Harbour was hired several months earlier.
The leadership at Atchison Sr. Village, the county-run residential care facility, has had three changes during the course of the past year. Haley Tinch, of Salina, came to position Dec. 26, 2020. Tinch succeeds John Rainbolt started his job at the facility Aug. 3, 2020 and vacated his position in mid-November after resigning for personal reason a few weeks earlier. Rainbolt followed Kinton Friend. Friend announced her intent to resign in early May to return to Illinois and care for her family members. Friend had served as director of the facility since February of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.