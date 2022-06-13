TOPEKA – Kansas Tourism has released a new Story Series episode, this time showcasing Kansas barbecue pit masters and mouth-watering smoked meat from across the state. Viewers are advised not to watch the video hungry. Episode 5, “The Smoke Show: A Story of Kansas BBQ,” features barbecue made by the special people and families that helped make Kansas the famous BBQ destination we are known for today.
“Kansas is known worldwide for our BBQ and the pit masters in “The Smoke Show” highlight some of the best our state has to offer,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “In towns of all sizes, all across our state, there are great places to visit and delicious eats to be had. The Story Series is a unique and exciting way to lift up those stories and let people know that if they aren’t exploring Kansas, they are missing out.”
The BBQ pit masters and destinations featured in the video include:
> Alex Hudson, Luther’s BBQ in Fort Scott.
> Desiree Amidon, Billy Sims BBQ in Hays.
> Ryan Collum, Roy’s Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson.
> Mary “Shorty” Jones & Deborah “Little” Jones, Jones Bar-B-Q in Kansas City.
> Katie Wise, Bite Me Barbecue, Marysville.
> Stan Englert, The Ole Cook Shack BBQ in Syracuse.
“The Story Series is about showing the faces and places that make Kansas special. BBQ is in our veins and on our fingers,” said Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe. “We’re telling the story of Kansas one chapter at a time, and we think everyone in the country should discover a new favorite BBQ spot in Kansas.”
Kansas Tourism launched the “To the Stories” campaign in May of 2021. The campaign evolved from a desire to share the fascinating faces and places across the state. The videos give an inside look at attractions, locations and people that help make Kansas a great place to live, work and explore.
Other episodes in the series can be found below and at TravelKS.com/things-to-do/stories-series/
About the Kansas Tourism Division
The mission of the Kansas Tourism Division is to inspire travel to and throughout Kansas to maximize the positive impacts that tourism has on our state and local communities. Kansas Tourism is a division of the Kansas Department of Commerce and works hand in hand with other Commerce community programs to elevate and promote Kansas as a tourist destination. Kansas Tourism oversees all tourism marketing and PR for the state, produces travel publications and advertising, manages state Travel Information Centers, manages both the Kansas By-ways program and the Kansas Agritourism program, approves tourist signage applications, produces the KANSAS! Magazine, and provides financial and educational support to the tourism industry in Kansas through grants, education, and support.
