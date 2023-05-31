The miracle plant calleddandelionis often called a weed. In the springthe yard begins to turn green and just as quickly turns a bright yellow, the color of the dandelion flower.But, before you run to the hardware store for weed killer sprays, it might be timeto get educated about this miracle plant.
From root to flower, dandelions are highly nutritious plants loaded with vitamins,mineralsand fiber. Dandelion greens can be eaten cooked or raw and are an excellent source of vitamins A, C and K. They alsocontainvitamins E,folateandsmall amountsof other B vitamins. These vitamins can include promoting liver health and fighting inflammation.
Although dandelion is often dismissed as little more than a stubborn lawn weed, dandelionhas been in many forms of traditional medicine for centuries.
Not only can the leaves, roots, and flowers add a pop of color to your plate, butthey’realso often found in herbalteas and supplements, wherethey’reused as a natural remedy to support blood sugarand boost skin,liverand heart health.
Dandelion greensprovidesubstantialamounts of minerals including iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium.
The root of the dandelion is rich in carbohydrate inulin, a type ofsoluble fiber in plants that supports the growth and maintenance of healthy gut bacteria in your digestive tract.
Dandelion root is often dried and made into tea, but you can also eat it whole as you do other root vegetables.
Dandelions are full of potent antioxidants, which may explain many oftheirmedicinal properties.Antioxidants are compounds that help neutralize free radicals – molecules that are a product of normal metabolism but contribute to chronic disease risk if levels gettoohigh in your body.
Dandelionsalsocontainhigh levelsof theantioxidantbeta carotene, which may protect against cell damage and oxidative stress.
Reducing inflammation is a benefit of the dandelion which comes from certain compounds such as polyphenols.
Inflammation is a normal immune system response to injury or infection. Long-terminflammation may lead to permanent damage of your body’s tissues and DNA.
Chronic and Chlorogenic acid are two bioactive compounds in dandelion that may help decrease blood sugarlevels.
These compounds may improve the secretion of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels – as well asthe absorption of glucose in your muscles.
Studies show dandelion may decrease triglyceride and cholesterol levels, both ofwhich arekey factors for heart disease.
It also suggests that dandelion extract may protect against liver damage and disease.
Rightnow,scientists are studying the administering of the dandelion root extract involved in suppressing the growth and spread of breast cancer cells. There are studies with rootextract that show it can slow the growth of cancer cells in the liver,colonand stomach tissue.
