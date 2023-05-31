Dandelion
Photo: Unsplash

The miracle plant called dandelion is often called a weedIn the spring the yard begins to turn green and just as quickly turns a bright yellow, the color of the dandelion flower. But, before you run to the hardware store for weed killer sprays, it might be time to get educated about this miracle plant. 

From root to flower, dandelions are highly nutritious plants loaded with vitamins, minerals and fiber. Dandelion greens can be eaten cooked or raw and are an excellent source of vitamins A, C and K. They also contain vitamins E, folate and small amounts of other B vitamins. These vitamins can include promoting liver health and fighting inflammation. 