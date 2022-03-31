When a new program is introduced into a strict environment there can be many misinterpretations of what the program is or what it does and that can be harmful if not clarified.
For instance, the Main Street program is only for downtown. That in itself is erroneous. Main Street was a program born out of the “downtown depression”. The program is over 40 years old and will invest 25 million dollars in the next five years into America's downtowns. When a community’s downtown thrives, so do other businesses.
Think of it this way, you don’t treat a toothache by taking aspirin. You want to get to the root of the ache. Well, that is the same approach this program takes.
Empty buildings, discontent, poorly designed building fronts, incorrect merchandise, little or no promotions, and no conformity downtown can be a death sentence.
To the retailers downtown, put their life’s blood and money into their stores. Sometimes, as the years go on, the retailer does not want to change because “we have always done it this way.” This type of attitude begins to erode the viability and meaningfulness the store once had. Change is hard, but it is much easier to change when there are many partners involved and the change is more noticeable. In Atchison, one can see change happening with the mall area being opened up and stores beginning to bring back the historic look.
There are four basics to any Main Street program: economic vitality, design, organization, and promotion. All are dependent on the other. No matter how beautiful the buildings may look, if the design does not fit together it will look disjointed and unappealing. The organization doesn’t mean a body of persons: it means the life’s blood of the downtown runs together. If retailers go against the flow they will look like salmon swimming upstream and they will only hurt their own business. The old adage: “together we will conquer, divided we will fall” is a perfect analogy for this action. The costs of renovating the downtown will be less burdensome because of the number of retailers. Plus, the retailers will be glad to partake of the riches.
Promotions become an event when you have numerous participants. However, not every promotion will every retailer participate in but because of the foot traffic in the downtown area, they will get the benefits.
On the outside of this area, other stores can also tag the promotions, and soon you will have a total community event. There are no walls around the Main Street area. It is for the good of the community. Togetherness, no matter the location, brings about community transformation.
A motto for Main Street is: Work with all sectors of the community – residents, corporations, and organizations.
Atchison has seen various examples of working with all. Examples are all around us with corporations giving their employees time, investing in promotions, and residents helping out with local art programs and donations along with local organizations supporting Atchison Main Street with revitalization loans and city departments such as police and fire departments. All is needed to preserve the Atchison’s authentic fabric, character, and identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.