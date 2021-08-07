Theatre Atchison is beginning the 2021-2022 with a classic adventure under the sea.
The theatre held auditions for the September performance of “The Little Mermaid” Tuesday and Thursday.
The performance will be directed by Danielle Swatzell who has directed and acted in several different plays for the theatre over the past 15 years.
Swatzell enjoys the uniqueness of directing kids and adults in the same play.
“It’s always fun to see how people process things, especially little kids who can’t relate to everything because they haven’t been exposed to everything,” Swatzell said. “It’s the same thing with adults who haven’t done theatre before. It’s fun to get the people with experience and the little kids pick up on them and they get it.”
Like many from her generation, Swatzell was a big fan of “The Little Mermaid” and is excited to bring it to the stage.
“It’ll be a fun show and very physical with a lot of dancing,” Swatzell said. “It’s a classic and it’s the one I watched non-stop as a kid. To have it on stage is really exciting.”
Swatzell said the type of in unison relationship Theatre Atchison has with the After School players makes coming back to direct much easier and enjoyable for her.
“Theatre Atchison has this unique relationship with the After School Players with helping grow students into the performers as adults,” Swatzell said. “It’s one of the better programs out there. I don’t have to work quite as hard with kids because I know they have the education.”
The performance will take place September 17-19 and 24-26.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” will be the performance in December, with auditions in October. “Putnam County Spelling Bee” will take place in April, with auditions in February. “Done to Death” will be the final show of the season, with the performance in June and auditions in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.