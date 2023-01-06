Atchison County

Atchison County started off the year 2022 with new policies addressing conflicts of interest to govern the activities of commissioners, appointed and elected officials, and all county staff. The codes of conduct put an emphasis that county officials and staff are agents of the public purpose and responsiveness to the objectives of the electorate and programs developed to attain the objectives.

