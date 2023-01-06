Atchison County
Atchison County started off the year 2022 with new policies addressing conflicts of interest to govern the activities of commissioners, appointed and elected officials, and all county staff. The codes of conduct put an emphasis that county officials and staff are agents of the public purpose and responsiveness to the objectives of the electorate and programs developed to attain the objectives.
In the latter quarter of 2021, county leaders entered into an agreement with ANEW Healthcare Management, LLC for the management of Senior Village, the county-run residential care facility, The agreement was renewed with some modifications on July 13, 2022, but was terminated by a mutual agreement Dec. 20, 2022. The county and ANEW will terminate the management agreement 60 days from notice of the termination, or Saturday, Feb. 18. In the meantime, ANEW will assist with the transition of the managerial services until Atchison County Commission members hire a new manager.
Some Road and Bridge highlights throughout the year included: $150,000 worth of funding to replace a worn-out bridge along 242nd Road near Farmington; County commissioners took action in June and secured $ 2 million in bond financing to ensure necessary road repair work and infrastructural upgrades; in September approved a change order to an ongoing wedge patching project in an amount of more than $104,192 to address the issues along Ottawa, Osborne, and Greeley roads to be included in the scope of the repair work; Kansas Department of Transportation will pay up to a maximum of $930,000 to the county for a bridge replacement and $90,000 for old bridge removal to replace a deficient span over Deer Creek north of Atchison, the funding is part of the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program; and Assistant Superintendent Kim Glover, of the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department, is the first female appointed to the position in the county’s history.
The controversial one-cent countywide sales tax to fund solid waste and joint communications that voters passed in 1993 has taken a dramatic turn as a result of the 2022 election. Voters approved a measure to lower the sales tax to .75 percent as a dedicated sales tax to be used for those operations.
After a $52,000 funding reduction the Atchison County Extension program was reduced to one extension agent, former Extension Consumer Agent Diane Nielson stepped away from more than 32 years of service to K-State Research and Extension in Atchison County. The Extension Office relocated from Effingham to Consumer and the office was relocated from Effingham to 201 North Broadway Street in Lancaster.
City of Atchison
The Atchison Commission began the 2022 year with the passing of Vice-Mayor Farris. Larry Wilcox was selected to fill the empty commissioner’s seat. In April, the city hired a new City Manager, Amy Finch.
Next up was Allen Reavis’ turn, he ran for county commissioner and won, thus leaving an empty city commissioner’s seat to be filled. As the year was coming to an end the commission elected new officers with Lisa Moody as mayor and Amy Bartlett as Vice-Mayor. The commission made their final decision on the seat vacated by Reavis and chose La Rochelle Young as a commissioner.
In mid-summer, the city commissioners sought to add another 1 cent sales tax but the people said no. Former interim city manager, Justin Pregont and his company were hired to help the city on special projects.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was busy in Atchison this past year. In February the Missouri River was at a historic low which carried through to December. In December the cold weather north of Omaha, Nebraska created a 60-mile ice jam that had the city of Atchison declaring a water emergency. By the time the new year was celebrated the water pump was in full operation.
Business/Economic Development
The Amelia Earhart Airport in Atchison, Kansas, was selected for the Kansas Airport Improvement Program totaling over $400,000, for the design, and construction of a new runway and primary apron.
U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, Roger Marshall, and Congressman Jake LaTurner announced two grants totaling $1,454,770 from the Federal Aviation Administration for the Amelia Earhart Airport.
The Atchison Holiday Inn Express was ranked No. 1 in Kansas and in the top 3% of Holiday Inn Express in the United States.
The lack of housing was a hot topic in the survey of 2021 and carried through 2022. The city commission granted a new housing request at the corner of Commercial Street and 2nd Street, north of the MGP main office.
Pomeroy Development finished the Central School Apartments in time for Christmas.
Benedictine College
One of the most notable headlines out of Benedictine College was the first-ever visit by a political representative in Hungary President Katalin Novak. She took a private tour of the college that ended with a private meeting with BC students. The college also announced an agreement with Catholic Healthcare International for a new medical school on the College’s campus. The Women’s Lacrosse team also brought back the college’s first National Championship since 1967.
Events
2022 was definitely a great year for Amelia Earhart events. Karen Seaberg and Jacque Pregont made a trip to Derry, Ireland to help celebrate Amelia Earhart’s landing. 2022 is also the 90th Anniversary of the crossing.
The Hangar Museum hosted the Girls in Aviation, it was their 5th year.
Seaberg and Pregont were called back into action with the statue of Earhart being placed in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall in July.
As the inside of the museum was being constructed, the sister statue to the Washington, D.C. statue was dedicated to standing on the outside of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. Governor Kelly was on hand for the celebration and presented a $5 million dollar check.
Toward the end of the year, educators got an early look at the new exhibits of the museum that will be finished by the end of February and celebrated with a grand opening towards April.
After a two-year absence, the Amelia Earhart Festival returned to Atchison in 2022. The festivities were greeted by many in the community who decided to take to the streets for activities and events that took place during the 23rd celebration of Amelia. Mandy Horvath was the lone recipient of the Pioneering Achievement Award.
Atchison County leaders and the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall Board of Trustees invited interested parties and stakeholders to celebrate the 100-year commemoration of Memorial Hall on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 819 Commercial Street. The facility is one of very few in Kansas that was built as a tribute to the men and women who served in World War I. WWI relics and photographs were on display by the Atchison County Historical Society.
Colonel O-6. Leroy Stutz, U.S. Air Force, retired, a Vietnam War Prisoner of War and Hanoi Hilton survivor, delivered the keynote address. Stutz was reared in the Monrovia area in Atchison County.
Atchison County Fair celebrated its 116th year as a venue county residents of all ages came to socialize with friends and neighbors and to show off their talents, wares, pets, and livestock.
Like the trees growing in the International Forest of Friendship, the Carrigan Legacy continues to carry on since its inception decades ago. Pat and Kathy Carrigan planted many of the saplings that have weathered many storms throughout the decades. Pat Carrigan died on Jan. 4, 2022, and Kathy Carrigan passed into eternal life on Sept. 14, 2022, a few days previous to the annual International Forest of Friendship Celebration on Sept. 16, adjacent to Warnock Lake grounds. The event was dedicated to the Carrigans, 32 inductees were honored and the Jamaica flag joined the mix among the 50 United States flags and 35 from the other countries represented in the Forest.
