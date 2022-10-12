Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State of Kansas and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas (KTIK) have together received $17.2 million in federal grant funding to address the opioid crisis. The funding will be used to increase access to treatment for substance use disorders, remove barriers to public health interventions like naloxone, and expand access to recovery support services. 

“The opioid crisis impacts families across Kansas, which is why it’s critical that we make opioid treatment and prevention resources available in every community,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding will help make that possible, and in doing so save lives and bring relief to struggling Kansans.” 

