The first day of winter is fast approaching as the days have grown shorter with the time turned back. The skies have grown cloudy and some blustery days are in the forecast as the weathermen are saying that we should have seen our first snowflakes by the time you read this article. 

It has been many years since early November has seen a snowfall of any accumulation. This year it just might spoil all the weathermen’s contest of the first snowfall. We are actually supposed to get some accumulation of the white stuff within the next two weeks. 

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.