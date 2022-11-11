This is the year you have decided that a pet will be the gift for Christmas. Whether the gift is meant for a significant other, spouse or child(ren), it is always good to do your homework before allowing anything with fur into your home.
Besides the ongoing costs (food, vet care, bedding, toys, grooming, etc.) there are surprise costs to the little darlings.Think about the doctor bills to the humans. Yes, humans. The pets have teeth and even if they don’t mean to use those teeth on you it can happen. Once the skin is broken it is a good idea to get atetanus shot. Then there are those pesky things called fleas. Whether you have treatmentso they don’t get fleas or treatment to keep the house from becoming a flea circus, it costs money. For dogsthere is also obedience training and that can be a minimal cost to having private trainers at majorcosts.
It is true that pets make great companions. Most of us have had a pet in our life at one time or another.Because human longevity gives us 70+ years the average dogs life is around 12-16 years,cats around 18 and hamsters 2 to 3 years. That is reality and it doesn’t change no matter how much you love your pet.
Puppies, kitties and hamsters can destroy furniture, rugs, books and anything lying within reach of their teeth. They need to be treated like babies and use the same practices of keeping thingsout of reach that might get destroyed. This also means taking time to teach those little friends the word so widely used in the English language, “NO”.
Just as babies must get shots and see the pediatrician, so do the little furry ones. Depending on the type of pet there are shots, neutering, declawing, tail bobbing, ear fixing, etc.A ballpark figure for the first vet visit will be between $200 and $400 dollars. If you decide to get your pet groomedit could cost $60 to $180 dollars. That is called the 3 Fs: face, feet and fanny.
As the little love continues to grow so do the costs. For the dogs there is the cost of a fence if it is an outside romper. The diets of adult dogs, cats andhamsterschanges and so do the costs. Then comes the vet bills for theinoculations.
After all that information you still are set on giving a pet for Christmas, here are some other things to think about. The person who will be getting the pet might be allergic to certain fur types, do you know which ones? What size pet will fit with therecipient'slifestyle?Can the recipient afford all of the costs that come with ownership?
Cats are a much easier fit for most families. Cats arepurrfectfor small living spaces. They entertain themselves, don’t need too much exercise and never need to go out in the rain to do their business.Of course,that means a good odor control methodor the whole house or apartment will smell.
People have a tendency to be allergic to some fur conditions. It is best to check if that is the case before getting that cute little fur ball.
On the flipside, cats can be left for a while with food, clean potty box and maybe some radio music and you don’t need to worry if someone walked the dog or if fido made a mess in the house.
Cats easily entertain themselves. An example is the cat chasing its tail, thewind-upmouse that the cat chases or a ball of yarn. They are alsoself-feeding and now there are managed water jugs. Ah, the life of the cat, they don’t even need the humans but it is nice to have some petting every once ina while.
Onto the littlest cutie, the hamster. The real clown of the group that gives us entertainmentno matterwhat time of theday or night.This cute little animal can fit in the palm of your hand and melt your heart with their beady little eyes and wiggling nose.
This animal needs minimal everything. It has minimal vet bills, minimal food needs, minimal dependency on their human owners.A hamster’s home can be a small cage to a hamster Taj Mahal of several compartments and tubes going everywhere.They can also have their own mode of transportation with a hamster ball. Just put your little companion in the ball, set it down on the floor and away it goes.Self-propelled and easy to clean it gives the little critter plenty of exercise and hours of fun. One caution, be sure there are no steps thatcould give an unexpected drop out of sight.
The biggest drawback to owning a hamster is their longevity. Hamsters only live 2-3 years while the average dog can live 12-16 years and catscan live to be 16 to 18 years or longer.
