Pet for Christmas

Puppies are a popular Christmas pet.

 Photo Unsplash

This is the year you have decided that a pet will be the gift for Christmas. Whether the gift is meant for a significant other, spouse or child(ren), it is always good to do your homework before allowing anything with fur into your home. 

Besides the ongoing costs (food, vet care, bedding, toys, grooming, etc.) there are surprise costs to the little darlings. Think about the doctor bills to the humans. Yes, humans. The pets have teeth and even if they don’t mean to use those teeth on you it can happen. Once the skin is broken it is a good idea to get a tetanus shot. Then there are those pesky things called fleas. Whether you have treatment so they don’t get fleas or treatment to keep the house from becoming a flea circus, it costs money. For dogs there is also obedience training and that can be a minimal cost to having private trainers at major costs. 

