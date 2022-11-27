The City of Atchison’s E-Community Program is pleased to announce a new loan to the Bunker at Bellevue, a startup golf simulator and bar business owned by Andrew Lewman, Nick Caudle, and Andy Campbell. The $45,000 in E-Community Loan proceeds will be coupled with financing from Exchange Bank and Trust to fund the startup of the new business, which is located in the basement/ground level of the clubhouse at Bellevue Country Club.
Since January of 2017, the Atchison E-Community Program has been offering gap financing loans for small business startups, expansions, and acquisitions. Everyday businesses like hair salons, coffee shops, and auto mechanics can use this locally controlled, revolving loan fund as gap financing to make their small business dreams come true.
The Bunker at Bellevue is the 32nd E-community loan processed by the City of Atchison. Those 32 loans total over $1.5 million in gap financing that has supported small business development in the Atchison community.
The funding for the E-Community Program is created through the sale of entrepreneurship tax credits, which are allocated to NetWork Kansas by the Kansas State Legislature. To learn more about the E-Community Program, contact Justin Pregont at justinp@cityofatchison.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.