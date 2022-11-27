Bunker at Bellevue

The City of Atchison’s E-Community Program is pleased to announce a new loan to the Bunker at Bellevue, a startup golf simulator and bar business owned by Andrew Lewman, Nick Caudle, and Andy Campbell.  The $45,000 in E-Community Loan proceeds will be coupled with financing from Exchange Bank and Trust to fund the startup of the new business, which is located in the basement/ground level of the clubhouse at Bellevue Country Club.

Since January of 2017, the Atchison E-Community Program has been offering gap financing loans for small business startups, expansions, and acquisitions. Everyday businesses like hair salons, coffee shops, and auto mechanics can use this locally controlled, revolving loan fund as gap financing to make their small business dreams come true.

