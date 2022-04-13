The Atchison County Historical Society was contacted by Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage to do a podcast on the local area. The Freedom's Frontier National Heritage Area, Inc. (FFNHA), located in Lawrence, KS, and is a federally designated U.S. National Heritage Area located in eastern Kansas and Western Missouri.
This heritage area preserves, conserves, and interprets historic and cultural landscapes pertaining to: the shaping of the frontier, the Missouri-Kansas Border War, and the enduring struggle for freedom.
The focus of the FFNHA is to share the stories of 19th century American Civil War Americans and their definitions and struggles with freedom. Many of the sites focus on the Bleeding Kansas and years, but there are several locations that deal with 20th century events and the ecology of Kansas and Missouri. According to the FFNHA's website:
Freedom’s Frontier is a “story ecosystem” defined by the history that unifies the region. The overarching theme of FFNHA is Freedom. Each of the three sub-themes connects to the ideal of freedom and clearly states why the area’s resources and values are important enough to warrant federal designation of the area.
The main sub-theme is the Missouri Kansas Border War, consisting of interpretations of the years of uneasy balance established by the Missouri Compromise leaving the territory’s future slave status in the hands of settlers and ushering in the Civil War.
Additional sub-themes include Shaping the Frontier, interpreting this place where river travel ended and traders, miners, and emigrants began the long overland treks beyond Missouri’s western border, pushing Native American populations aside in the process, and the Enduring Struggles for Freedom, interpreting stories of this place that has inspired national policies and ongoing efforts to secure equal freedoms for all Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.