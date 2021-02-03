The process to take out the downtown pedestrian mall is nearing the actual removal stage to start construction of the 500-600 Commercial Street Project.
The design work is now complete and the Tonganoxie-based Kansas Heavy Construction was selected as on contractor in November of 2020, Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont recently announced to city staff and affected business owners. Kansas Heavy expects to start in mid-February and have it complete in mid-June.
The first noticeable steps will start with a subcontractor’s removal of the trees. Then Kansas Heavy will move in to demolish and remove the concrete canopies that will be a rather slow process. Then installation of the sidewalks, curbs, street lights and asphalt streets will simply move along in comparison. Throughout the construction the work areas will be roped off for the duration, except for properties that have no other access point. The city will announce the official start date when it becomes more definite.
One familiar fixture along the Commercial Street the Mall through all types of weather plans to go with the flow.
“Willie the Music Man” has offered a variety of listening pleasure from his DJ system for all who venture along the Mall in daytime hours. Willie has been present with his musical selections since 2005 with the exception of three years due to illness. Willie said he is uncertain where he will set up while the construction is ongoing, but is confident there will always be a place for him along the downtown Commercial Street corridor.
The 500-600 Commercial Street Project will cost about $1.4 million, 75 percent of cost will come by way of KDOT grant funding. The city is responsible to match the remaining 25 percent.
Additionally, the city has budgeted funding for façade improvements to make repairs or upgrades more information on the matter will be forthcoming.
The city has indicated in prior communications from survey results and analysis shopping districts are more successful when entrances are more visible to potential shoppers. Data shows within a five-year period from 2014 to 2019 addresses in the 500 block of Commercial Street have collectively decreased about 7 percent in property valuations. While in contrast the properties in the 700 block of Commercial Street have increased about 39 percent.
The Mall was constructed and built in the early 1960s with federal Urban Renewal funding in wake of the flood devastation. Follow construction of the Downtown Pedestrian Mall, Atchison became known as “The Miracle City.”
