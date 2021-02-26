Demolition work is ongoing along the Downtown Commercial Street Mall as the 500-600 Commercial Street Project starts.
Some heavy equipment moved in about Feb. 24-25 to start tree removal and an uprooting of the Amelia Earhart statue. The actual physical removal commenced Friday, Feb. 26. After the removal of the landscaping the Tonganoxie-based Kansas Heavy Construction company will demolish and remove the concrete canopies. Then the next step will be installation of sidewalks, curbs, street lights and asphalt streets. During the construction the work areas will be roped off with exception of properties that have no other access point. Expectations according to the city of Atchison’s planners are that the project will be complete and open to vehicle traffic about mid-June. The 500-600 Commercial Street Project will cost about $1.4 million, 75 percent of cost will come by way of KDOT grant funding. The city is responsible to match the remaining 25 percent.
(0) comments
