The actual voter turnout throughout Atchison County for the recent August primary checked in a bit higher than initially expected as the result of official canvass of the ballots on Monday.
Chief Election Officer Michelle Phillips, Atchson County clerk, said there 5,056 voters, which represents 45.3 percent of the eligible voters who participated in the primary election Aug. 2.
Prior to a hand count of nine ballots, postmarked prior to the deadline, the count was only 5,047 ballots, that had checked in at 45.2 percent of eligible voters.
Phillips reported the outcome to county commissioners, on Aug. 8 while they were in were in session as the official Atchison County Canvaasing Board.
There were 19 precincts involved comprised of 10 polling sites where voters had the opportunity to vote in-person, this included advanced voting sites, Phillips said 894 voters chose to vote before the Election Day either by mail-out or in-person in the courthouse or one of the remote sites.
Of the 399 advanced ballots distributed, 322 were received and voted. The canvassers reviewed the 77 provisional ballots as presented by Phillips.
Of the provisional ballots, canvaasers determined 23 should not count for the various reasons: Eleven registered voters returned their ballots after the polls had closed. Ten voters were not registered, and one had registered within the 20-day time frame prior to the election when the registration period had closed. One voter cast an early ballot, and then voted at the polls. There was one voter who had voted in advance, but then changed their mind and went to the polls to vote. At the polls the ballot was placed in an provisional envelope. The end result was it did not get counted.
Phillips told commissioners about one isolated incident that was rather unique in relation to her election experience. One voter went to the polls to and presented a form photo identification. Phillips said the election workers determined someone identified as that person had already voted, and a determination was made the first voter had used identification unknowingly stolen from the second voter. The incident has been forwarded to authorities.
Commissioner Casey Quinn and Commissioner Eric Noll agreed they have learned through their work to helping out with the elections is how much time it takes count write-in ballots because the names all need to be written out and counted.
"There were nine pages of Republicans because of write-ins," Phillips said. "It was about 2 a.m. Wednesday (April 3) when the Review Board (election workers) could go home. It does take a lot of time, it depends on the write-ins."
Phillips advised the canvaasing board that there a statewide recount might be forthcoming to determine the Republican candidate for Kansas State Treasurer, because there was only about 300 vote-difference between hopefuls, Steven Johnson and Caryn Tyson.
