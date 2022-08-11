220813_atch_news_canvaas2

Chief Election Officer Michelle Phillips, left presents the county's 2022 August Primary results to Atchison County Canvaasing Board members Commissioner Casey Quinn and Commissioner Eric Noll, Commissioner Jack Bower is also present for the official canvaas on Monday.  

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

The actual voter turnout throughout Atchison County for the recent August primary checked in a bit higher than initially expected as the result of official canvass of the ballots on Monday.

Chief Election Officer Michelle Phillips, Atchson County clerk, said there 5,056 voters, which represents 45.3 percent of the eligible voters who participated in the primary election Aug. 2.

