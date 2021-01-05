As the holidays approached and as the earth completes another full revolution around the sun, it seems only natural that we reflect on this past year and look ahead to the one coming. Since being awarded the position of Atchison County Public Works Director in May of 2020 there have been very few days that were anything like any previous days here. I can assure you there is never a dull moment… Day by day though, I have personally seen improvement and development within this department.
For those who don’t know here’s a macro over view of what this Department maintains:160 bridges, of these 17 are fracture critical; more than 90 wooden structures that are considered to be non-system bridges that have less than 20-foot openings; low water crossings; 156 miles of gravel roads -- responsibilities include mowing, tree trimming, snow and ice removal; more than 130 miles of paved roads that includes mowing, tree trimming, snow and ice removal; thousands of signs; hundreds of culverts; noxious weed control; the Atchison County Lake; and the maintenance of equipment for the road and bridge department, the appraiser's office and sheriff's office.
There are currently plans being developed to document exact locations, dimensions, and conditions of all Atchison County-owned assets.
The following is a rough breakdown of work the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department completed this year: more than 32,000 hours worked safely; 60 culverts repaired or replaced; the repair or replacement of 12 bridges;the placement of more than 45,000 tons of gravel; about 9,000 tons of hot mix asphalt placed; about 200 tons of premium cold patch placed; roadways were treated with about 500 tons of salt and more than 1,250 tons of sand;chip and seal applications for about 25 miles of pavement; and the inspections and documentation of all bridges within the county.
Emergency call outs for downed trees, damaged signs, flooding, EMS snow/ice removal
It would be way too easy to speak about the myriad of events that have been aired non-stop throughout the media and discussed tirelessly amongst us all. As I mentioned in a previous column back in August, our department was also negatively impacted by these circumstances. However, I’m going to spare that soapbox talk, save that oxygen and attempt to convey a more positive message. I’ve had the opportunity to speak with many of you throughout the County on a wide range of topics - some relevant, and some completely irrelevant to this Department, but good conversations nonetheless. And in meeting with people and traveling throughout the County, it’s evident there is a strong pride and deep resiliency amongst the cities, townships, residents and businesses. There is a level of cooperation and understanding that may rarely be seen by anyone, but it undoubtedly exists and I get to experience it daily. I am fortunate to work with such a good group of men and women here and throughout the County. Our daily safety culture continues to improve (all employees just completed OSHA 10 and CPR/First Aid training), and December 23, 2020 is 400 days without a lost time accident. We are also tracking numerous additional metrics to better represent the hard and fast numbers on project quality and efficiency improvements. As taxpayers, you all deserve the highest level of service and we will continue to strive to improve daily to exceed expectations.
To that end, I appreciate the patience shown as I continue to develop in this role. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Road & Bridge office at 913-804-6120 with any questions, comments, or concerns. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AtchisonCountyKSRoads
I think we’re all looking forward to a safe and happy New Year.
Thank you Atchison County.
Sincerely,
Justin M. Noll
Public Works Director
Atchison County
913-804-6122, office, or email jnoll@atcoks.org
