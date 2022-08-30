220903nominees

 

TOPEKA—The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of four nominees who are eligible to fill either of two district judge positions to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the new positions.

John Kurth, a longtime Atchison attorney, is among the nominees for consideration. 

