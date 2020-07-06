NETAWKA -- An early morning weekend utility terrain vehicle claimed the life of a 13-year-old Fargo, North Dakota boy near Netawaka, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reports.
Iziah Ansley Martinez, was pronounced dead after CPR was administered at the scene of the accident that occurred about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, July 5 about a half mile west of S. Road along 318th Road in northern Jackson County, Morse said in a press release. Five other persons suffered were injuries some of which, were considered life- threatening and some were non-life-threatening. The injured parties were transported to by ambulance to Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka and the Sabetha Hospital.
From the initial investigative findings at the scene it was determined the driver of a 2020 Honda UTV was westbound along a low maintenance segment of 318th Road from S. Road. The 2020 Honda UTV was positioned alongside and another UTV when the Honda’s UTV driver lost control, left the roadway and overturned. Its front seat passenger, Iziah Martinez was ejected, Morse said. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office authorities continue to investigate the accident to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor.
The Horton Police Department Dispatch Center received the initial call concerning the accident, Morse said. The caller reported one person was possibly dead deceased and others were injured. The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation EMS, Jackson County EMS Horton EMS, Netawka, Whiting and Holton fire departments responded to the scene.
