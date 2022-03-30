A Cummings teen recently escaped serious injury after the vehicle he drove struck and an embankment and rolled multiple times in a ditch about eight mile southwest of Atchison along U.S. Highway 59.
Coltin Scott Myers, 17, was transported to Amberwell Atchison for examination of a suspected minor injury, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol online Crash Log report.
The single vehicle accident occurred after 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26 as Myers near milepost 198.4 along Highway 59. Myers was northeast bound as he drove a 2012 Nissan Altima car when it drifted across the highway and into the north ditch where it struck the embankment and rolled.
The KHP reported Myers was buckled up in his seat belt when the accident occurred. The car was towed from the accident scene.
