A 15-year-old Atchison male was ejected from a vehicle he was driving after it stuck a building after midnight Friday along Main Street and was taken for in-care medical treatment for what appeared to be serious injury according to a Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log report.
KHP reports Christopher Horton was westbound in a GMC pickup truck along Main Street fleeing law enforcement when it left the roadway to the north and stuck a building about nine minutes after midnight at 1141 Main Street in Atchison. Horton was reportedly not wearing any safety restraint, the Crash Log indicated. Horton was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City from Amberwell Atchison.
Prior to the crash an Atchison police officer attempted to stop a GMC pickup truck about 11:45 p.m. at 10th Street and U.S. 59 Highway for traffic violations, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported. The truck fled northbound from the officer along 10th Street. The pursuit was terminated because of the reckless driving of the fleeing vehicle.
It was a short time later when the vehicle was seen eastbound along Harper Drive and Eighth Street vicinity, Wilson reported. Stop sticks were deployed at Third Street and Harper Drive. The suspect GMC ran over the stop sticks, the driver continued and went southbound along Second Street to Main Street, and then continue westbound along Main Street, Wilson reported.
The GMS struck a building at 11th and Main streets, Wilson reported. The driver was injured and initially transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance responders to Amberwell Atchison facility for emergency care and was subsequently taken to KU Medical Center.
KHP investigated the accident, Wilson said. The case reports are going to the Atchison County Attorney’s Office.
