About 55 potential bidders gathered along with interested bystanders as Sheriff Jack Laurie auctioned off less than 24 properties from the auction block Wednesday morning at Memorial Hall in Atchison.
After about 30 minutes the 2022 tax sale was a done deal except for finalizing the deeds and titles, as preparations are already underway for another sale next year.
The sale netted less than $16,967. After the bidding ceased, purchasers went to the cashier, signed affidavits, and settled up their purchases.
Atchison County Counselor Patrick Henderson said the deeds to the properties will be distributed to the owners in about three weeks.
"It was a good sale," Henderson said of the event.
The number of delinquent properties is diminishing, and work is already ongoing to identify eligible properties for the 2023 tax sale.
Three properties listed on the sale bid failed to garner the minimum $38 bid.
Henderson explained the county has a couple of auctions to consider. Commissioners can vacate the properties and put them in a future tax sale. Or the county can accept them and sell them after six months according to the process that allows the public to submit bids.
The properties are located at 619 Park Street, 107 North 16th Street, and a parcel along North Sixth Street, all within Atchison city limits.
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips agreed with Henderson's sentiment that it was a good sale.
"The more we do it," Phillips said, "we get better."
A house located at 421 Unity Street fetched $8,800, the highest bid at the auction. Number 331 was the successful bidder. Two properties sold for $2,000 each. One is located at 105 North Broadway Street in Lancaster, and the other is at 119 South 15th Street in Atchison. Six parcels sold for $38 minimum bids.
