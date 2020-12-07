A little later than what it was initially hoped for, a tax sale is now within reach of the county’s 2021 calendar.
Atchison County Counselor Patrick Henderson told commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 2 that he is hopeful the sale can take place “around St. Patrick’s Day'ish'.”
Although it might not be the pot at the end of the rainbow, proceeds from the tax sale is sure to bring some relief to the local government coffers.
The last large tax sale was held April 24, 2019 with about 40 parcels in tax delinquencies. The process for the 2020 was initiated before August of 2019 with more than a hundred properties identified.
Henderson’s intent in recent years is to get to a point of annually conducting at least one large tax sale. However, there have been some interruptions and delays to the process that includes court proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When work started toward the upcoming sale the process centered on 113 tracts that represented about $950,000 worth of tax delinquencies owed to the county coffer, Henderson explained. Since then 50 of these tracts have been removed by redemption and another 25 tracts are off the list due to payment agreements with Atchison County Treasurer’s Office. Nineteen cases have been dismissed or redeemed and four have been dismissed due to a bankruptcy.
Currently there are about 64 tracts subject to the auction block, Henderson said. The notices of judgment were mailed out more than 30 days previous to Dec. 1. But as of yet there is not date set because Henderson said he is awaiting response to the notice of service.
Henderson his next obstacle to tackle is where to have the sale to accommodate social distancing.
“Not sure how to have a sale in these COVID times,” Henderson said. His suggestions are the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall or Atchison Event Center contingent on what the Atchison County District Court will allow and if allowable by the Memorial Hall Board of Trustees.
Commissioners agreed Memorial Hall would likely be the prime spot because it is a county-owned facility.
For more information concerning the upcoming tax sale and to receive notices go to the county’s website, http://www.atchisoncountyks.org, and click on the “Services” tab, then on “Notify Me” to sign up to receive notices concerning the tax sale.
Among the properties left on the list at this time with more than $341.529 back taxes owing to the county is the Kansas Education Holdings, LLC, Riverbend International School Inc., K.T. Leung, Carol Kwan, and four other named individuals. This property is located at 1900 North Second Street along the outskirts of Atchison. The parties listed on this parcel were also subject to foreclosure of mortgage lawsuit in September, Henderson told commissioners.
County Resolution No. 2020-1462, commissioners adopted on Feb. 11 allowed Henderson to proceed with petitions for the judicial process involved in the tax foreclosures.
