A resident is displaced after some home cooking went awry and caused heavy damage throughout the weekend at a south Atchison residence, and a firefighter was transported to Amberwell Atchison for an evaluation.
Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported Atchison Fire Department crews were paged out about 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 to a house at 512 T Street concerning a report of a kitchen fire. AFD crews arrived at the scene and saw the one story, single family residence engulfed in flames.
The flames were extinguished as well as hot spots, Weishaar said.
The resident was evaluated at the scene by Atchison County EMS responders, but refused treatment, Weishaar said. However, when the resident did go to Amberwell by private vehicle for an evaluation of burns suffered to hands and arms after an attempt to remove the burning pan from the stove. There was one firefighter who was transported for an evaluation, but was released a few hours later with no injuries to report.
AFD crews continued to remain on the scene as the firefighters continued to assist the occupant and extinguish the hot spots, Weishaar said. The AFD investigators also arrived at the scene to begin their investigation.
Weishaar said the preliminary findings indicate the fire started from unattended cooking that quickly spread throughout the home.
EMS ambulance and Atchison Police Department crews remained on the scene for standby.
The Salvation Army is providing resources for the resident, Weishaar said.
“The structure sustained heavy damage and is not habitable at this time,” Weishaar said.
