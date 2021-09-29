A man and woman passing through Atchison on Tuesday have landed themselves a stay in the county jail after a routine investigation and vehicle stop led to allegations that they were in possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia with the intent to sell.
Formal charges were pending Wednesday morning against Emily M. Kratochvil, 23, Topeka, and 30-year-old Kenneth W. Griffin, of St. Joseph, Missouri. The duo was arrested late afternoon on Sept. 28 after they were stopped by deputies from the Atchison County Sheriff Office in the 1300 block of Ann Street in Atchison. After deputies had determined the truck matched the description of a vehicle involved in suspicious activity and possible theft in a rural part of the county.
Sheriff Jack Laurie said during the investigation the deputies discovered a distribution amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug sales. The duo was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; possession with intent to distribute paraphernalia for illegal use and no drug tax stamp.
Additionally, Kratochvil, was arrested for driving while suspended, Laurie said. Both suspects were transported to the Atchison County Jail where they remained Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.