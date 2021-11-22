A running time clock was the key that let two female suspects out of jail for now until criminal complaints are formally on file against them following their respective weekend arrests burglary and criminal damage at an apartment complex in the 200 block of North Third Street.
Following their respective arrests and apprehensions, the female suspects were taken to the Atchison County Jail for their overnight stays for a couple of days. It was the time they spent in jail that seemingly manifested to be in their favor during the 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 docket in Atchison County District Court.
Instead of hearing charges and bonds, the suspects heard District Court Judge John J. Bryant make a determination during the 1 p.m. Monday, 22 court docket that both women in custody had exceeded the 48-hour time frame a suspect can in remain custody without facing charges. Bryant said he was releasing the women, but if there are any filings of formal charges against them then the Court will issue warrants for them to return to the district court at a later date.
The arrests and pending charges stemmed from their arrests by police Saturday morning on allegations that arose from a weekend burglary and criminal damage at an apartment complex in the 200 block of North Third Street.
The women were arrested and jailed at different times after police responded before 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 to the scene of a burglary that had occurred at the apartment inside a complex, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported. From the information that unfolded as the result of a subsequent investigation, police determined forced entry had been made sometime during the night into an apartment at the complex. Missing were some clothing and household items. The items have been recovered, Wilson added.
All of the items reported stolen have been recovered, Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.