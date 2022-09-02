An Atchison man and woman have landed an overnight jail stay with charges pending following their arrest Thursday morning at a hotel in south Atchison.

Matthew M. Wolfe, 19, and 23-year-old Arhianna J. Franklin were arrested following the execution of a search warrant. Authorities seized more than 130 pills suspected to be fentanyl and small quantities of what appears to be cocaine and marijuana.

