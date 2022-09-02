An Atchison man and woman have landed an overnight jail stay with charges pending following their arrest Thursday morning at a hotel in south Atchison.
Matthew M. Wolfe, 19, and 23-year-old Arhianna J. Franklin were arrested following the execution of a search warrant. Authorities seized more than 130 pills suspected to be fentanyl and small quantities of what appears to be cocaine and marijuana.
Wolfe and Franklin were present for the Friday morning docket in Atchison County District Court.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said she expected to formal charges filed later in the day pending a review of the case.
District Court Judge John J. Bryant told Wolfe and Franklin they were each on a 48-hour hold for probable cause. Both Wolfe and Franklin are scheduled for an 11 a.m. appointment on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in district court unless Becker declines to file charges.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said the suspects were arrested during the course of a narcotics investigation in the City of Atchison at the Super 8 Hotel in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.
Laurie said the investigation was ongoing, and the investigators pinpointed the location due to other circumstances.
"Both (suspects) were associated to the room that was the subject of the investigation," Laurie told the Atchison Globe via email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.