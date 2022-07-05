An occupant inside a home 1706 Chestnut Street escaped injury after a vehicle driven at a high rate of speed entered the residence and demolished front portion of it.
Atchison police and fire are among emergency crews that were dispatched after 11:am. Tuesday to the scene where an alleged reported stolen vehicle had come to rest in the front room.
Atchison Fire Chief Pat Weishaar said AFD crews were paged after the vehicle had struck the house and to investigate a possible gas odor. There was no hazards detected other than the unstable structure.
Weishaar said the structure has been deemed uninhabitable for the time being. Homeowners have secured the scene in effort to begin repairs. As a precaution, Evergy and Kansas Gas responded to disconnect utilities.
Weishaar said it was reported to AFD crews that the vehicle was southbound along 17th Street, south of Main Street, when it failed to maintain the turn onto Chestnut Street, left the roadway and entered the residence. The vehicle then apparently backed out of the residence and resumed travel along Chestnut Street and left a trail of debris behind.
The resident was not in the front part of the house when it was struck, Weishaar said. An Atchison County EMS ambulance crew evaluated the resident who refused further treatment at the scene. Firefighters rescued five cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.