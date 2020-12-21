HDR Engineering, Kansas City, Mo. is to begin a field survey, Tuesday, Dec. 22, for proposed bridge replacement on K-7 in Doniphan County, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
The proposed bridge replacement is located just south of White Cloud, on K-7, over Mill Creek, 12.45 miles northwest of the U.S. 36/K-7 junction.
The survey is to gather information that is necessary for the detailed design of the proposed improvement and is estimated to be completed by January 29, 2021.
Personnel will be on site weekdays and will be on and off the roadway. Survey vehicles will have flashing lights during the times they are working in the right of way and they will utilize proper traffic control.
Pheng Ly, Survey Technician, will be in charge of this survey for HDR Engineering.
A member of the survey crew first will contact property owners and/or tenants for permission to enter private property. Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the survey corridor.
