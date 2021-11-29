TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has reappointed 27 chief judges in Kansas. Their terms are effective January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023.
Among the re-appointees are Chief Judge David King of the 1st Judicial District, composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties; Chief Judge Jeffrey Elder, of the 2nd Judicial District, composed of Jefferson, Jackson, Wabaunsee and Pottawatomie counties; and Chief Judge James Patton, of the 22nd Judicial District, composed of Doniphan, Brown, Nemaha and Marshall counties.
King has served as a district judge since 1986 and chief judge since 1990. King received his law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law. He was Leavenworth County attorney and in private practice before being appointed judge.
Elder has served as a district judge since 2008 and as chief judge since 2020. Elder received an undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law. He served as county attorney for Pottawatomie County from 1989 to 2001 and was in private practice before becoming a judge.
Patton has served as a district judge since January 1995 and chief judge since 2001. Patton received an undergraduate degree from Kansas State University and a law degree from Washburn University School of Law. Before becoming a district judge, he retired from the Kansas Army National Guard.
Each of Kansas' 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to their judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.