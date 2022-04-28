Interested parties and stakeholders are invited to come and learn about persons who are buried at Mount Vernon Cemetery and the mark they left on the Atchison area.
Gail Stevens will be hosting a Mount Vernon Cemetery Historic Tour from 10-11 a.m. to noon. Event goers are asked to gather along the north end of the cemetery and arrive by 9:30 a.m. for the tour. Information about the Cemetery will be available from 9:30 a.m. until noon. The Cemetery is located at 6920 Rawlins Road, in rural Atchison.
Free will donations are suggested for cemetery upkeep and improvements.
Organizers are hopeful it will be a beautiful morning amid pleasant weather conditions and fresh air. Refreshments will be on site.
