It’s that time again in the year when the sounds of music permeate the air. On June 7th begins a live concert schedule at the Atchison Library. The first concert will begin at 7pm featuring the Atchison Jazz Express. The lively sound will have you moving and grooving with jazz, swing, and Big Band beats!
Continuing with the flavor of music will be the sounds of Scott and Katie on June 14th at 7pm. The laid back, multi-genre will soothe your soul.
June 21st at 7pm will feature the Atchison Jazz Express when they return with more jazz, swing and Big Band sounds. Twice is nice!
Finally the season concludes on June 28th at 7pm with the Atchison Community Band with a variety of concert band music.
