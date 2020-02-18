A jury panel comprised of seven women and five men has been chosen to weigh the evidence and determine the innocence or guilt of an Everest man arrested last summer in connection with shots fired outside Mueller’s Lockeroom.
The trial for Tracy Britt opened Tuesday in Atchison County District Court and is ongoing Wednesday. Britt faces multiple felony counts of aggravated assault and additional counts that include possession of a firearm under the influence and criminal discharge of a firearm, both are misdemeanor offenses.
Following jury selection early Tuesday morning, opening arguments were heard from Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker and Allen Ternent, Britt’s defense attorney. Following a lunchbreak, testimony was heard from several witnesses throughout the afternoon. The trial proceeding with District Court Judge Robert Bednar presiding is expected to resume Wednesday.
The criminal complaint against Britt arose from a disturbance that involved him and another person on the night of Aug. 2-3, 2019 inside Mueller’s. Police allege it was after the bar staff escorted Britt outside when he produced a handgun and fired multiple shots. Several persons managed to subdue Britt before police arrived on the scene. There were no reported injuries, according to the initial police and news reports. Soon after his arrest Britt bailed out of jail after he posted a $50,000 bond.
Britt was bound over for trial after sufficient evidence was presented to indicate a crime had been committed. The preliminary hearing was Oct. 17, 2019, in district court.
KHP reports JeffCo teen death
A teen from the Atchison County area died on Sunday morning in a collision with a semi-trailer truck as a result of a directional crossover of unknown cause on Kansas Highway 4 in Jefferson County.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kyler M. Postma, 16, of Ozawkie, suffered fatal injuries when his southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring drifted into oncoming traffic and ran into a northbound 2016 Freightliner semi at mile marker 346 in the Meriden area, not far from 94th Street. Postma grew up in rural Atchison County and moved at an unknown time to Ozawkie.
The semi driver suffered possible minor injuries but didn’t receive transport to a hospital. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the Highway Patrol said. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol in the investigation; the sheriff’s office completed next-of-kin notification by Sunday afternoon.
Friday rollover injures girl
A 16-year-old Lancaster resident was sent to the hospital within recent days as a precautionary measure after a rollover accident in rural Atchison County, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Atchison County Sheriff’s Office deputies, EMS and Rescue crews responded about 3:49 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to the area of 286th and Meade roads near Lancaster for a reported injury accident. There, it was determined Hayden Hinton was westbound along 286th Road as she drove a 2012 Jeep Wrangler when she lost control of her vehicle. The jeep flipped once and came to rest on its top along the north side of the road. Drifting snow along the roadway is blamed to have been a factor that contributed to the accident’s cause, Undersheriff Toby Smith reported to the Globe.
Hinton was subsequently transported by EMS ambulance to Atchison Hospital for examination and treatment of injury she might have suffered due to the accident.
School board meetings set
Atchison Public Schools USD 409 Board of Education members plan to convene in a special workshop session at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, in the community room at the board office.
Board members expect to host Brian Jordan, of the Kansas Association of School Boards, as he facilitates a presentation about boardsmanship and discussion about goals and expectations of board members and the district.
Following the presentation and discussion, board members expect to adjourn for the day.
For their part, Atchsion County Community Schools USD 377 board members plan to convene in a special session at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 in the boardroom at the central office.
The agenda topics are limited to three items: The negotiated agreement and recommendation for action, personnel recommendations and related action and track repairs.
— Compiled by Mary Meyers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.