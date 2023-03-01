Long-term remedies for a paved segment of Morton Road are on the county's calendar to start in early summer.
Commissioners approved the fix that is expected to cost about $1.7 million during business on Tuesday. The bid for the Morton Road Mill and Overlay project was awarded to Harbour Construction, a subsidiary of Bettis Asphalt. The projected start date no later than Thursday, June 15, according to bid specifications.
Other bidders for the job were Little Joe's Asphalt and Herzog Construction.
Gabe Pfefferkorn, of Pfefferkorn Engineering & Environmental, serves as consultant.
Pfefferkorn made the recommendation go with Harbour Construction because they projected an earlier start date for the job and the firm is pre-approved by Kansas Department of Transportation.
The scope of work centers on a north and south paved 4.5-mile segment along Morton Road from 286th Road west of Atchison to 322nd Road where the pavement ends.
For the past few years asphalt paving along Morton Road has been rather problematic. In 2021 asphalt related problems required extensive repair work.
Concerning another Road and Bridge Department matter, commissioners also accepted a bid of $49,906 from Nutrien Solutions for the 2023 Noxious Weed Chemicals as presented. The Nutrien bid was about $1,000 more than one of the two other vendors unfamiliar to county officials. Commissioners agreed with the county and Nutrien have a good established working relationship, and the chemicals are easily available from them. Nutrien will also accept one half payment installment twice a year.
