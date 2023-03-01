230303 Morton Road

A County Road Crew peels up patches of asphalt in 2021 along Morton Road.

 File photo courtesy Atchison County Road and Bridge

Long-term remedies for a paved segment of Morton Road are on the county's calendar to start in early summer.

Commissioners approved the fix that is expected to cost about $1.7 million during business on Tuesday. The bid for the Morton Road Mill and Overlay project was awarded to Harbour Construction, a subsidiary of Bettis Asphalt. The projected start date no later than Thursday, June 15, according to bid specifications.