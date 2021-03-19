A 23-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri man was recently ordered to serve more than five years in the Kansas prison system for felony crimes in the county and an attempted carjacking committed in the city of Atchison.
Dakota Penland was sentenced March 12 in Atchison County District Court to 69 months in state prison for robbery; two counts of aggravated assault; attempted burglary of a dwelling; and criminal trespass.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said in a press release the case arose from a sequence of incidents that occurred July 16, 2020. The case against Penland originated that particular day in rural Atchison County and resulted in Penland’s apprehension in the Fourth Street and Kansas Avenue vicinity.
Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and Atchison Police Department investigated elements of the crimes that led to Penland’s conviction.
It was about 9:15 a.m. when the Sheriff’s Office started to receive calls that concerned an uninvited person inside a residence in the 800 block of Pratt Road and requested some gasoline for his vehicle, Becker wrote of the factual basis involved in the crimes. The second dispatch the Sheriff’s Office responded to about 10:30 a.m. centered on the report of a male who attempted to enter a residence in the 900 block of Pawnee Road. A resident along Pawnee Road confronted the male and told him to leave the property. Allegedly the male, in turn, made threats and displayed a gun before he returned back to Pawnee Road. Sheriff’s Office authorities determined the male involved in both reported incidents was the same suspect and that his female companion hid nearby. Deputies also recovered a sports utility vehicle parked alongside Pawnee Road that they determined
Becker indicated it was about 20 minutes after the incident at the Pawnee Road incident when the Sheriff’s Office and APD authorities responded to a 911 call related to a man seen as he waved a gun toward people near the Atchison Library. It was determined that an elderly male passer-by saw a man and woman as appeared hot and tired as they walked along Pawnee Road. The passer-by offered them a ride to Atchison Library where they could charge their cell phone. While stopped at the Library, the female exited the vehicle and the suspect, later identified as Penland, grabbed the keys to the vehicle. A struggled ensued between Penland and the driver. Penland pulled a handgun and struck the vehicle’s driver in the face, then gained control of the keys and fled, Becker stated. A witness saw the altercation in progress and intervened. Penland pointed the gun at the individual before he left the area. Authorities received information about Penland’s whereabouts, and APD officers located him as he was hidden in the back of a pickup truck in the 400 block of Kansas Avenue. The law enforcement located a firearm inside a dumpster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.