It is summertime and the pool is beckoning or the kids want to go on a trip, but this is also the time of the year to remember to file those late taxes. It can also be a good time to make notes and put in the file for the upcoming tax season. For example, if your child has gone to summer camp, check out if that can be used as a deduction.
However, if you missed the April deadline or requested an extension to October 17, you need to remember to file electronically because it is fast and accurate. Plus, if you use IRS.gov you won’t have to pay for the usage.
